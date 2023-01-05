“The situation in China is difficult, cases continue to grow significantly and hospitals are in difficulty. There are also many deaths. It is as if suddenly we have opened a dam and all the water is flowing with the contagion passing from one person to another”: this is how Matteo Bassetti, director of DIAR infectious diseases of the Liguria Region, explains what is happening in China with the covid boom which brings us back to 2020 in Italy.

“The people who arrived in Italy from China in recent weeks and who were checked did not harbor viruses of variants other than those known to us from the Omicron galaxy in their respiratory tract”, Bassetti reassures however.

But two subvariants are now classified as immunoevasive: “However, there are two variants that are growing in numbers sono Gryphon and Kraken which appear to be more ‘immunoevasive’: that is, they tend to resist in some way the immunity produced by vaccines and natural disease”.

Am I able to resist the immunity of three doses of vaccine? “It is thought that whoever made the recall shouldn’t have any kind of problem and therefore the message is no variant alarmism as long as people have done the booster. Who has to do it? Fragile and elderly people. Everyone else must rest assured because these variants do not lead to complications or serious cases”.