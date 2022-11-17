A question that I am often asked in this pandemic period, characterized by the super immuno-evasive Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, is how it is possible that over-vaccinated people become more or less infected than those little or not vaccinated at all.

My answer, the same as that of the many colleagues who study this matter, is yes, true, the vaccine no longer protects us from infection, however it generally means that infection is not followed by a serious illness, a Covid-19 that leads us in the hospital if not in intensive care or sometimes in the cemetery. It doesn’t seem like a trivial matter to me, and it amply justifies the three or four vaccine doses.

How does the vaccine protect us from disease if it doesn’t block the infection?

Fortunately, especially for those who are researchers by trade, there is always someone who wants to know more, reflects and reasons, and asks me another question: how does the vaccine protect us from a bad disease if it does not manages to stop the infection, that is, the entry into our body of what is then the causal agent of the disease?

It’s not unusual for many people to have no clear ideas about the distinction between infection and disease, sometimes experts don’t either, or at least they often confuse the two. On the other hand, the best vaccine against an infectious and transmissible disease is always the one that blocks the infection, i.e. by preventing the virus from entering our body, the disease blocks it upstream and avoids you fighting the virus inside you .

In a way, it’s almost automatic that people think that this is how vaccines work, a barrier that keeps the virus away from our bodies or expels it quickly when it gets inside. And there are vaccines like that, a common example is measles, it prevents the infection and its transmission.

Not that the anti-Covid vaccines we’re using don’t try to make antibodies that block the infection, they make them in abundance but they don’t last too long, just a few months, and the mutations of the virus do the rest, so now, the latest variants of Omicron, heirs of Omicron BA.5 such as Cerberus and XBB.1 in fact do not allow themselves to be neutralized by any antibody, whether generated by vaccination or by having overcome the disease.

The original sin: immuno-imprinting

And then, to make a complete picture of antibody immunoevasion, original sin also takes place, also called immuno-imprinting, that phenomenon well known to immunologists, which goes like this: if you get infected with Omicron it is more likely that the virus will re-infected if you are vaccinated than not vaccinated.

The Omicron spike vaccine booster makes you make more neutralizing antibodies against the Wuhan spike, that of the first doses of the vaccine than the one against Omicron. Thus, failure to block the infection allows the virus to continue to be transmitted in the population and to mutate under the selective pressure also exerted by vaccination.

Hope for the future: oral or nasal vaccines

We badly need vaccines that block the virus from entering our mucous membranes, i.e. mucosal vaccines, administered nasally or orally. They are doing it, they work in preclinical models but we don’t know it yet in humans, let’s hope that at least some of the thirty being tested are safe and effective.

But then what protects us from the disease even if we are infected?

But let’s go back to the original question, what protects us from the disease even if we are infected. It shouldn’t be news to anyone who has had the patience to read various recent articles in Health, including mine: all researchers in this area now recognize a fundamental role for cell-mediated immunity, i.e. the one expressed by cells of our system immune capable of blocking and killing the virus, perhaps with the help of special antibodies (not those that neutralize the infection).

It’s about T lymphocytes, cells present in blood, lymph and organs such as bone marrow, spleen, lymph nodes. They continuously patrol the body trying to recognize and if possible eliminate pathogenic microbes and cancer cells.

Unlike the other big category of B lymphocytesthose that produce the specific antibodies against the viral spike, the T lymphocytes on the one hand help the B lymphocytes to produce these antibodies, on the other hand they can be activated by vaccination stimulation and thus exert a direct and equally specific inhibitory and cytocidal action on the virus and on the cells infected by it, preventing its spread and the consequent pathological damage, the disease.

The importance of T lymphocytes

As Maringer and collaborators have recently pointed out in an important contribution published on Science Immunology, our attention in this pandemic has been especially focused on neutralizing antibodies, i.e. those that prevent infection by blocking the link between the spike protein and the ACE-2 cell receptor. But few other researchers have specifically studied the role of T lymphocytes, and there is now quite robust evidence for their importance in the immune response, with long-lasting response and preserved memory in the different variants.

Very relevant in this area were the research conducted by Dawn Griffins, Alexander Seven and their collaborators in La Jolla, California. Therefore, to the second right question of how a vaccine that does not protect against infection can protect us from the disease, there is an answer, even if at the moment still partial, and it concerns antiviral immunity mediated by lymphocyte cells.

At this point, a really curious guy might ask me this other question: if the vaccine doesn’t protect us from infection because the virus has mutated in those sections of the Spike protein (which we’ll call B epitopes), previously blocked by neutralizing antibodies, why doesn’t this happen with those parts of the protein (which we will call T epitopes), those against which T lymphocytes are specifically generated and activated? If these too mutate, we would no longer be protected from the disease with this vaccine. If we are still today, with a virus that has more than 50 spike protein mutations, is it because the Wuhan spike T epitopes are not mutated?

Despite the variants, protein S is still well recognizable by lymphocytes

We have now reached the crux of our discussion with the sharp questioner who has, for now, only one probable answer: many of the parts of protein S that are recognized by cell-mediated immunity have not suffered the same fate as those they are against. generate neutralizing antibodies. They are still today, even with the last sub-variant of Omicron BA.5 largely conserved and recognizable by lymphocytes.

This conclusion is supported by the latest research carried out in the Castilian University of Murcia, as old as ours in Padua (late thirteenth century), where the research group of professors Martinez e from the sourcewith several international collaborators, have shown that at least eight peptide sequences recognizable as T epitopes of the spike protein have not changed from Wuhan to now.

The Holy Protector

Why they are so conserved while so much of the same protein has changed is not easy to say. Perhaps simply because if they mutate the virus loses its replicative capacity, they are lethal mutations.

The interesting thing is that the aforementioned researchers, through complex studies of combinatorial mathematics, immuno-computer science and artificial intelligence, had predicted since the beginning of the pandemic that these sequences constituted cold mutational areas of the protein! Now, late 2022, they have confirmed that those peptides have remained stable. And if it will be demonstrated that these stable spike protein sequences are the target of the cell-mediated responses that prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection from being followed by severe, sometimes lethal disease, then it is appropriate to collectively define these peptides as our patron saint.

Antonio Cassone is a member of the American Academy of Microbiology