The Bergamo prosecutor has closed the investigation into Covid: among the suspects the then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the former Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the Lombard governor Attilio Fontana and the former councilor for Welfare, Giulio Gallera. The Guardia di Finanza has started notifications for the crimes of aggravated culpable epidemic, multiple manslaughter, refusal of official documents for twenty suspects. For the former premier Conte and the former minister Speranza, the transmission of the documents to the Court of Ministers is being prepared.

