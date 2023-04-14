news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 14 APR – “The covid variant XBB.1.16 called ‘Arturo’ has been identified by the team of Professor Fausto Baldanti, director of the Microbiology and Virology Unit of the Irccs San Matteo in Pavia”. This was communicated by the Councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region, Guido Bertolaso.



“At the moment there is no news of other identifications of ‘Arturo’ at the Italian level – comments Bertolaso ​​- we promptly notified the Ministry of Health and our laboratories are in continuous contact with the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, with which they collaborate on national surveillance “.



