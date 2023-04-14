April 14, 202313:04

It was identified by the team of Professor Fausto Baldanti, director of the Microbiology and Virology Unit of the Irccs San Matteo di Pavia









Ansa The Arturo variant of Covid it was identified in Italy “by the team of Professor Fausto Baldanti, director of the Microbiology and Virology Unit of the Irccs San Matteo di Pavia”. This was communicated by the Councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region, Guido Bertolaso, explaining that “at the moment there is no news of other identifications at the Italian level of Arturo”, the name with which the Covid variant XBB.1.16 has been renamed.

Bertolaso: “No additional measures” “I congratulate Professor Baldanti and his team for the important surveillance activity. Congratulations to all the Lombard laboratory scientists who continue the careful analysis work – continues Bertolaso ​​-. For this new variant there is no evidence to predict additional measures: it is always important as prevention, not only for Covid, but for all respiratory viruses, proper hand hygiene and the use of masks in the presence of fragile/sick people and when you have flu symptoms” .

Baldanti: “Let’s evaluate the situation” “The Arturo variant – explains Professor Baldanti – was identified through active screening at the hospital which includes both hospitalized patients and patients accessing the emergency room. The European Center for Infectious Diseases Control, in its report dated 23 March , has not yet associated the variant with characteristics of greater impact either on severity or on the ability to infect, we are currently carefully evaluating the situation”.

Arturo variant affects children the most According to the WHO, the Arturo variant, linked to a sharp increase in Covid cases recorded in the last month in India, would not be more serious than its other sisters in the Omicron family. What it seems is that it has some peculiar characteristics, that is, it affects children more and causes conjunctivitis, with redness and burning of the eyes. Furthermore, according to a study conducted by the University of Tokyo, the new XBB.1.16 variant could be 1.2 times more contagious than the Kraken variant.

Covid, +8.5% new cases in the last week Meanwhile, the new cases of Covid registered in Italy in the last 7 days are increasing: they are 21,779. This is what emerges from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health relating to the period between 7 and 13 April. The percentage change is +8.5% compared to the previous week, when there were 20,075 registered cases.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/cronaca” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_cronaca_covid-bertolaso-identificata-italia-variante-arturo_63480646-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”cronaca”,”covid-bertolaso-identificata-italia-variante-arturo_63480646-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“cronaca”,”amp”] }}”>

Related RULES IN FORCE UNTIL MAY



a new increase in infections is feared



news last-news“> Latest breaking latest news arrivals {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}