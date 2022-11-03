I symptoms of Covid-19 they are more and more similar to those of a municipality cold or aseasonal flu.

This is the conclusion reached by a group of researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard and King’s College London, who, through an app of their own creation, the Zoe Covid Studyhave collected information on the symptomatology of millions of patients who tested positive for coronavirus in the last period.

What emerged from the investigation, as also reported by an article by Wiredis that the symptom profile of virus is now changedbecoming more and more similar to that of seasonal ailments: loss of taste e smell (anosmia) are therefore always less common–

Not only. According to the data collected, one would be highlighted correlation between the manifestation of different symptoms and the vaccination coverage of patients. It therefore appears that in order to distinguish the Covid-19 from a banal seasonal cooling it is more than ever necessary to undergo a swab. Serological tests and rapid swabs to which the population uses less and less, especially in the absence of suspicious symptoms.

It therefore seems very appropriate to know what are the most frequent symptoms e how they change based on vaccination coverage. Here’s everything you need to know.

Covid, what is the most common symptom?

If until today i symptoms more significant and frequent than an infection with Covid have been there loss of taste e smellaccording to data collected by researchers through Zoe Covid Studytoday the symptomatological picture is completely different.

Also there fever high and the cough persistent they would be less common than before, replaced by:

sore throat ;

; stuffy nose e sneezing.

What has piqued the researchers’ interest is that all patients, vaccinated or not, have reported how most common symptom i frequent sneezing: not serious in itself, but an effective means of dissemination. And with the return to school, young people are the most exposed to the risk of contracting the virus.

It is also true, however, that when we are faced with a new research we must remember that a single study does not make an absolute truth, especially in the medical field, where every study must be substantiated and supported by other research that has obtained similar if not same results. As he also recalls Wiredthis study itself has gods limits:

it is not possible to refute the symptoms described by patients;

it is not possible to know which variant of Covid-19 is contracted by patients.

In any case, while other scientific evidence is awaited, in the face of such a common symptomatology, researchers still recommend undergoing a Covid buffer and to wear the masklimiting the risk of contagion, especially in the case of sneezing.

Covid, how do symptoms change based on vaccination coverage?

If the sneezing frequent have been indicated as the most frequent symptom by each type of patient, it is also true that according to the vaccination coverage the researchers pointed out differences. Let’s see what they are.

Complete vaccination cycle

For patients who have completed the vaccination cycle the symptoms tend to be fewer and of shorter duration than the others and are mainly: sore throatrunny nose, stuffy nose, cough persistent e headache. Loss of smell (anosmia), the fever and the shortness of breathcharacteristic symptoms of Covid are respectively in sixth, eighth and twenty-ninth place in the ranking.

a single dose

Patients who have only one dose of the vaccine have indicated as more persistent symptoms: headachethen followed by a runny nose, sore throat they sneezing frequent; among the characteristic symptoms of the single virus, the most frequent is persistent cough which is still in fifth place