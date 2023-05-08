Home » Covid: Brazil, ‘it’s time to step up vaccination’ – Focus Vaccini
Covid: Brazil, 'it's time to step up vaccination' – Focus Vaccini

(ANSA) – RIO DE JANEIRO, MAY 08 – Despite the end of the coronavirus health emergency decreed by the WHO, the Brazilian government has decided to “intensify vaccination” against Covid-19.

“A warning: it’s time to step up vaccination. Hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 occur mainly in individuals who have not taken the recommended vaccine doses,” Health Minister Nísia Trindade said in a statement to networks unified aired last night.

“For this reason, the Ministry of Health, together with states and municipalities, has been carrying out a national movement for booster vaccination against Covid-19 since February. This is the most effective and safest way to protect our population.

We must be united for health, in defense of life”, added the representative of the executive of the progressive president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (ANSA).

