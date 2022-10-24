Salute Overlap of pathologies with similar symptoms. Everyone is advised to have a tampon – Pediatrician Marzorati: “Now a gastrointestinal form is widespread, he takes the children first”

There is not only Covid, but 262 parainfluenza viruses ready to hit us.

The clinics of doctors and paediatricians in the city are full. Big and small go to the doctor for symptoms that are not so serious, even vague, the swab remains the only sure method to make the diagnosis and often many patients test positive. Most, however, despite laryngitis and gastroenteritis, remain negative.

“In this phase we observe an overlap of viruses – he explains Arnaldo Butti, general practitioner of Albate – with many cases of laryngitis and gastroenteritis. There are various parainfluenza forms to evaluate. Not necessarily it is Covid, which is down today compared to the beginning of the month, said that sometimes the swabs are still positive “.

"At this stage we observe an overlap of viruses" There is competition between different viruses. The classic flu virus has not yet made its way, although doctors have begun to isolate the first cases. It is therefore good to remember that the anti-flu campaign has started, free for children, pregnant women and all citizens over 60. Only over 65s do not have precedence as in the past, a fact of which many Como people, explain the doctors, I am not aware.

“The symptoms are sometimes not very marked – says the doctor Raffaella Petruni – many citizens resort to the swab, alone at home, often entering into confusion ». Covid cases at this stage hardly show serious symptoms, frail elderly people remain at risk without renewed vaccination who sometimes need hospitalization.

«There are different trends coexist – explains the pediatrician from Como Roberta Marzorati – Covid is there, but it is down compared to the beginning of the month, until three weeks ago we were really in a peak situation. On the other hand, a gastrointestinal form with vomiting and diarrhea is more present, without colds and coughs. It takes children first and then adults from the same family. Laryngitis follows, with hoarse, barking cough and in small laryngospasms. It is always about parainfluences. Instead, the real influence for now is limited to a few cases. The children have a very high fever for two or three days, the next day they are faint and then have a relapse for another forty-eight hours with persistent dry cough ». Even young children positive for Covid, pediatricians report, have a high fever at this stage.

"Covid? It's still there, but it's down compared to the beginning of the month " As mentioned, most of the white coats always prescribe the tampon. It is the only tool that with certainty identifies the right diagnosis. For many families, therefore, the jungle of testing and isolation is not over. For those who, at least, are always attentive. The impression of the doctors is that many patients compared to past years are now little aware of the anti-contagion rules.