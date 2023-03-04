Home Health Covid cases are decreasing, hospitalizations in ordinary and intensive wards stable – Health
There are 26,684 new cases of Covid registered in the week 24 February-2 March 2023 with a drop of 9.4% compared to the previous week. The victims are also decreasing, they are 228, -6.6%. 533,212 swabs were carried out (+5.3%) while the positivity rate is 5% with a variation of -0.8% compared to the previous week when it was 5.8%. The Ministry of Health indicates it in the weekly bulletin.

The weekly incidence of Covid cases nationwide is slightly decreasing: 45 per 100,000 inhabitants (24/02-02/03). In the period 8-21 February, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.94 (range 0.85-1.12), an increase compared to the previous week but still below the epidemic threshold. The employment rate in intensive care is 1.4% (survey on 2 March) against 1.3% (23 February). In medical areas nationwide employment rate stable at 5.2% (survey as of 2 March).

No Region is classified as high risk pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020. Ten are at moderate risk and eleven are classified at low risk. Fifteen Regions/PPAA report at least one resilience alert. Four Regions/PPAA report multiple resilience alerts. According to the tables that ANSA has been able to view, the 4 regions with multiple alerts are Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Puglia. At moderate risk are Calabria (with a high probability of progression), ER, Liguria, Marche, Piedmont, PA Trento, Puglia, Tuscany, Valle d’Asta and Veneto.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

