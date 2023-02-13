The cases of Covid in Italy decrease “albeit widely underestimated” (-10%), the number of victims is also down (-36.4%). The independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation detects in the week 3-9 February 2023, compared to the previous one, a decrease in new cases (30,901 compared to 34,377) and a decrease in deaths (279 against 439). Currently positive cases are also decreasing (196,058 against 227,985), people in home isolation (192,436 compared to 224,094), hospitalizations with symptoms (3,459 from 3,712) and intensive care (163 from 179).

“Although widely underestimated – declares Nino Cartabellotta, President of the Gimbe Foundation – the new weekly cases are confirmed in further decline (-10.1%): from 34,000 in the previous week they drop to over 31,000, with a 7-day moving average of just over 4,000 cases a day”. New cases decrease in all Regions (from -0.5% in Veneto to -51.9% in Molise) but grow in the Marche (+12.2%), Autonomous Province of Trento (+0.4%), Sardinia (+25.9%), Tuscany (+2.5%) and Valle d’Aosta (+12.5%). In 36 Provinces there was an increase in new cases: from +0.4% in Trento to +91.5% in Sassari, while in the remaining 69 Provinces there was a decrease in new cases (from -0.2% in Bologna to -63.6% of Enna); Trento and Cagliari stable with a variation of 0%. In no Province does the incidence exceed 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants). There was then a drop in the number of total swabs (-8.1%), from 595,539 in the week of January 27-February 2 to 547,026 in the week of February 3-9. In particular, rapid swabs decreased by 9.9% (-47,013), while molecular ones decreased by 1.2% (-1,500). The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate decreases from 5.3% to 5% for molecular swabs and decreases from 5.9% to 5.8% for rapid antigens. “On the hospital front – says Marco Mosti, Chief Operating Officer of the Gimbe Foundation – the number of hospitalizations continues to fall both in the medical area (-6.8%) and in intensive care (-8.9%)”. In absolute terms, the Covid bed places occupied in the critical area, which reached a maximum of 347 on 12 December, fell to 163 on 9 February; in the medical area, having reached a maximum of 9,764 on 12 December, they dropped to 3,459 on 09 February. As of 9 February, the national rate of employment by Covid patients is 5.4% in the medical area (from 0.6% in Molise to 17.7% in Umbria) and 1.6% in the critical area ( from 0% of Basilicata, Molise, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Autonomous Province of Trento and Valle d’Aosta to 4% of Emilia Romagna). “Daily admissions to intensive care units are decreasing slightly – Mosti points out – with a 7-day moving average of 15 admissions/day compared to 18 in the previous week”.

Vaccination campaign

Two out of three people in Italy are discovered by the protection of the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine and in general administrations are down by 29.1%. For the fifth dose, coverage is 14.5% while unvaccinated people over the age of 5 with not even one dose as of February 10 are 6.77 million. There are currently 6.4 million eligible for vaccination, equal to 11.1% of the population (from 7.3% in the Autonomous Province of Trento to 14.6% in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano). These are the data from the weekly monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation.