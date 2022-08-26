After five weeks of decline, Covid cases are rising again. The Gimbe Foundation raises the alarm especially in view of the autumn: “There is no plan – says Cartabellotta – so we risk chasing the virus once again”.

I Covid cases are growing again, and quite quickly too. Weekly monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation clearly shows yet another trend reversal. The decline has now stopped and the curve seems ready to rise again: the infections of the last week are 177,877, against the 149,885 of the previous one, in percentage it is more than 18.7%. In the meantime, deaths remain stable (759, plus 1.7%), hospitalized patients both in intensive care (45 fewer) and in the medical area (1,166 fewer) and in general the currently positive are 101 thousand fewer.

As always, the Gimbe Foundation emphasizes the very high number of non-vaccinated against the virus: 6.82 million people would be entitled to receive the administration, of these only 1.31 million are covered from the immune point of view because they are cured from Covid for less than six months, while the other 5.51 million are unprotected. The campaign has now completely stopped as regards the first doses: last week just 1,760 were made.

The problem – however – is the fourth dose: the audience identified by the Ministry of Health is over 17 million people, but the second booster was administered to just over two million. Here too, the vaccination campaign has slowed down a lot: last week the average was 9,999 doses per day. We are talking about about 70 thousand vaccinations a week. If we consider that 15 million are missing, it is clear that the fourth dose was a substantial failure.

Closing the monitoring of his Foundation, President Nino Cartabellotta launches an alarm addressed to the politics involved in the electoral campaign in recent days: “The pandemic has only found a place for political exploitation, but the data show that we are entering the autumn-winter season in an unfavorable situation“. After a summary of the situation he insists:”No preparation plans for the autumn-winter season have yet been made public, strongly advocated by the Gimbe Foundation in the wake of WHO Europe recommendations.“.

The points are clear: “Increase vaccination coverage (with three doses) in the general population; offer the fourth dose to people at risk 120 after the third dose; promote the use of masks indoors and on public transport; ventilate crowded public spaces, such as schools, offices, bars and restaurants, public transport; apply rigorous therapeutic protocols for people at risk of serious illness“. And finally the warning:”In the absence of certainty about when the new Executive will be fully operational, the real risk is that of being in the middle of the autumn season chasing the virus for the umpteenth time, compromising the health and life of the most vulnerable people and delaying health care. for patients with other pathologies“.