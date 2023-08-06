COVID Cases Surge in Miami-Dade County, Florida: Precautionary Measures Still Essential

Title: COVID-19 Cases Surge in Miami-Dade, Florida, Raising Concerns

MIAMI.- For those who think that the COVID-19 pandemic is already ‘a thing of the past’, it is not yet time to dismiss precautionary measures. A new report from the Department of Health of Florida shows a significant increase in cases of the disease, with at least ‘alarming’ statistics in Miami-Dade.

The most recent report from the Florida health agency reveals that Miami-Dade County has reported 1,695 new cases of the virus, the highest number in the state during the week of July 14 to 20. This brings the total accumulated number of COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade County to 1,564,026 since the pandemic began in 2020. With an estimated population of three million inhabitants, this indicates that more than half of the county’s residents have had the disease.

Neighboring Broward County in South Florida has also experienced a surge in cases with 841 new infections. Hillsborough County, home to Tampa, comes in third with 682 reported cases.

The Florida Department of Health documented approximately 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state during the week ending July 20, compared to more than 9,500 the week before. These figures show a continuous increase in cases over the past five weeks and mark the first significant uptick in cases during the summer season.

Experts suggest that the increase in cases could be attributed to the rise in social and family gatherings during the summer, particularly during the July 4th holiday. Additionally, the intense heat in recent weeks may have driven more people indoors, increasing the risk of virus transmission in enclosed spaces.

The report also highlights a decline in the number of vaccine doses administered as the number of cases rises. Only 950 doses were reported in the period from July 14 to 20, compared to over 1,500 doses in early June.

Despite the vaccination downturn, experts emphasize that personal protection measures such as wearing masks, frequently washing hands, and avoiding large gatherings remain crucial. They also urge Floridians to be vigilant concerning higher-risk populations, including children and individuals aged 65 and older, who are more susceptible to severe illness and hospitalization.

As the COVID-19 situation intensifies in Miami-Dade and other areas of Florida, it is essential for residents to remain cautious and follow recommended safety guidelines. Community awareness and adherence to preventive measures can help mitigate the spread of the virus and protect public health.

