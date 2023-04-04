The symptoms of respiratory diseases and allergies can be similar. Here’s how to tell them apart

Bursts of sneezing, wheezing, red noses, a tired face. Here it is, the ugly side of spring, the season of flowers and colds since the world began. But for three years now also the season of doubt: is it allergy or virus? Or worse: is it allergy or Covid?

In fact, the doubt, ours and that of those who hear themselves sneeze (and more or less politely comment and move away), is at least partly legitimate: some of the signs of respiratory allergies, pollen allergies in particular, …