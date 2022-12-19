Andrea Crisanti tough against Giorgio Palù, president of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa): “Manifestation of public health illiteracy. You cannot say something like that”

Andrea Crisanti, well-known professor of microbiology at the University of Padua, guest of 'The Breakfast Club', broadcast on Radio Capital, spoke on the statements of Giorgio Palù, his colleague and president of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa). "The president of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) Giorgio Palù says that Covid is no longer a pandemic but has it become endemic? He has discovered hot water, but what does it mean? It is clear that a new virus after three years and with the vaccine, its transmissibility changes, but this does not mean that it is no longer dangerous. Tuberculosis is also endemic, but in developing countries it is one of the most serious diseases there are".

Crisanti’s plunge deepening Covid, new BF.7 variant: what we know Crisanti speaks of ‘misinformation’ referring to the words of Palù, who attacks harshly: “Palù says that Covid is less lethal than the flu? It is the first time I have argued against someone, this is a manifestation of public health illiteracy. Not something like this can be said, just look at what is happening in China without the vaccine. This is disinformation and I think also a bit of bad faith, “concludes the virologist. Crisanti also intervenes on investments for the Healthcare Fund, which he considers insufficient. “Two billion more for healthcare is nothing. Healthcare has undergone cuts of 8/9 billion a year since 2008. So it has a structural investment deficit which is crazy. Added to this is inflation. It means that healthcare is underfunded by 8% compared to the previous year”, he adds. See also Covid, the symptoms to monitor after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The comment on Mattarella and Schillaci According to Crisanti, the first moves of Health Minister Schillaci are in line with the political orientation of the government “which works for the social elimination of the problem”. The virologist once again underlines the importance of the mask, which “protects very well both against Covid and against the flu. The flu virus has not circulated for two years, and this has made us all more vulnerable. Our immune system has not been stimulated. What is happening in Italy was seen in Australia, 4 or 5 months ago, where there was a particularly violent flu epidemic. The lowering of attention on vaccination has influenced the spread of flu, because you can get vaccinated against the flu”. Finally, recalling the importance of these in indoor places and in public, Crisanti also seems to beat President Mattarella, who tested positive for Covid-19 after the inauguration of the theater season of the Teatro La Scala in Milan: “Mattarella without a mask at the Scala “Exposed people must set a good example. The elderly are more vulnerable even if vaccinated, so I believe that an elderly politician must use a mask in a public place. But this has nothing to do with Mattarella or others. I in the Senate I do not use the mask because I am not a person at risk and I am vaccinated “, he concluded.

Health and wellness Iss: “Many viruses circulate but not the camel flu” MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) is an infectious disease caused by the Mers-CoV coronavirus, belonging to the coronaviride family. It was first identified in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It was feared that it would also spread in our country due to the large flow of international travel caused by the World Cup in Qatar but according to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità for now this is not the case See also Spotify is working on a feature that lets you see what your friends are listening to, focusing more on social interaction - Computer King Ada There are many respiratory viruses circulating in Italy in this period and they are not limited to the flu and SarsCoV2. According to the Higher Institute of Health, however, the one responsible for the Mers (also called “camel flu”) is not among them The Mers (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) is a infectious pathology caused by the Mers-CoV coronavirusbelonging to the coronaviridea family, first identified in 2012, a Pike, in Saudi Arabia. It is often transmitted by dromedaries The fear of its spread was linked to international travel for the World Cup in Qatar