Il covid it can leave effects to the brain. A study of 1.28 million people who have had the disease, published Aug.17 in Lancet Psychiatry, sheds light on the long-term impacts of the virus on the minds of children and adults. By analyzing patient data in the United States and several other countries, the researchers found that within the first two months after the infection, people were more likely to experience anxiety e depression compared to people who had a different type of respiratory infection. And up to two years later, people remained at greater risk for conditions like brain fog, psychosis, seizures and dementia.

MORE INFORMATION

Chronic fatigue is a symptom of Long Covid: once the cause has been discovered, it depends on calcium

Long Covid, the effects on the brain: how long they last

Long Covid is a growing problem around the world. Previous research from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about one in five people in the United States who contract COVID-19 develop it. The results of the study in question “highlight the need for further research to understand why this happens after COVID-19 and what can be done to prevent these disorders from occurring or treat them when they do occur,” said Maxime Taquet, lead author of the study. study and senior researcher at the University of Oxford, in a statement.

Who risks the most

The researchers found that the risks of neurological or psychiatric problems after Delta infection were lower than the risks after infection with the original variant and roughly the same risks after Omicron. Effects also varied by age group. Seniors aged 65 and over who have had COVID-19 have experienced brain fog, dementia, and psychotic disorders at a higher rate than adults of the same age who have had other respiratory infections.

In the CME, Medscape reviews an observational study published in the Lancet last June. It was only 1 page long.🙄 The authors concluded that risk of Long Covid from Omicron is substantially lower than risk from Delta (4.5% vs 10.8%). HOWEVER…https://t.co/cDKuZ96UjH — LongCovidPharmD (@organichemusic) August 27, 2022

Among COVID-19 patients in this age group, 450 cases of dementia were found for every 10,000 people, compared with 330 cases for every 10,000 people who had other respiratory infections. Brain fog also occurred at a faster rate: there were 1,540 cases in every 10,000 people infected with COVID-19, compared with 1,230 cases in every 10,000 people with other infections.

Omicron and the heart. “Shortness of breath and sore legs, so those who have been infected risk heart attacks”: American studies on symptoms

The results were less dramatic for the younger groups. There was little difference in the risk of dementia for people aged 64 and younger who had COVID-19 or another respiratory infection. For brain fog, there were 640 cases in every 10,000 people who had COVID-19, compared with 550 cases in every 10,000 people who had various respiratory infections.