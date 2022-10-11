65,925 new people infected with Covid-19 registered in the last 24 hours (15,089 on Monday 10 October 2022), according to data from the Ministry of Health. The victims are 80 (51 were notified on Monday). The positivity rate is 19.8% (Monday it was 18.1%). The molecular and antigenic swabs carried out were 333,204 compared to 83,426 of the previous day.

Gimbe, almost tripled daily cases since September – With the resumption of activities and schools without masks “we have seen infections almost tripled. We have gone from 15,000 cases per day of Covid-19 in mid-September to over 40,000 now. We have about 500,000 positive people, of which over 5,000 in hospital in the medical area. With these numbers we must be careful in view of the arrival of the cold months “. Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, said this to ANSA on the sidelines of the presentation of the Report on the National Health Service, held in the Senate. The contagion curve has risen more slowly in the last few days, but we still need to understand the effects of the abolition of the obligation to wear a mask on public transport. “We had supported a circular to this effect – comments Cartabellotta – but unfortunately it will not see the light, given that we are in a transition phase between one executive and another”. “It is difficult to make predictions for the winter months, because whether it will be a big or small wave will depend on many factors”, adds the president of the Gimbe Foundation. But to the new executive, he concludes, the appeal is to “not cancel the pandemic by decree or political ideology, because unfortunately it is still with us”.

New peak in Tuscany, 4,085 new cases – Leap of another 4,085 new cases of Coronavirus, average age 49 years, in Tuscany where 10 deaths are recorded: 4 men and 6 women with an average age of 85 years (6 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 2 in Pistoia, 1 in Lucca). It was not since 20 July that there have been such a number of cases per day. 428 hospitalizations are still growing (41 more than yesterday) of which 21 (+3) in intensive care. The number of infected people in the region since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,430,171 and 10,842 have died. The healed are 1,371,722 (95.9% of total cases) and at the moment in Tuscany there are 47,607 positive, + 3.8% compared to yesterday. Since the last daily bulletin, 1,626 molecular swabs and 19,577 rapid antigenic swabs have been performed: of these 19.3% tested positive. On the other hand, 5,740 subjects were tested, excluding the control swabs: 71.2% of these tested positive. On a territorial level, Florence records 908 more cases, Prato 222, Pistoia 278, Massa Carrara 240, Lucca 571, Pisa 591, Livorno 361, Arezzo 348, Siena 332, and Grosseto 234. 47,179 (+1,721) are in isolation at home , because they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care or are symptom-free.

in Fvg 1,947 new cases, 4 deaths – In Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of a total of 9,538 tests and swabs, 1,947 positivity to Covid 19 were found. In detail, 166 new infections were detected out of 2,469 molecular swabs. Furthermore, 7,069 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 1,781 cases have emerged. There are 12 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 241. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin. On Tuesday 11 October there were four deaths, of which two in Trieste and two in Udine. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,458, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,375 in Trieste, 2,543 in Udine, 1,043 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 506,235 people have been positive.

In Puglia 6 deaths and 2,366 cases, 20.1% of the tests – In Puglia there are other 2,366 cases of positive Covid on 11,732 tests for an incidence of 20.1%. There are six deaths. The new cases are distributed as follows: in the province of Bari 786, in the Bat 121, in the province of Brindisi 253, in that of Foggia 278, in the Leccese 633, in the Tarantino 256. Other 28 people who tested positive in Puglia are resident outside the region. Of the 13,303 people currently positive 127 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and eight in intensive care.

In Emilia-Romagna over three thousand cases, 12 deaths – There are 3,258 new cases of coronavirus in Emilia-Romagna, detected on over 26,600 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours. Average age 53 years. Patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 28 (one less than yesterday), while in the other departments the positives are 934 (nine more). There are 12 deaths, some of which refer to the past few days. Overall, cases of active infection returned to over 40 thousand (40,613), of which 97.6% in isolation at home.