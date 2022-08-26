news-txt”>

There are 23,438 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. On Wednesday 24 August 2022, 25,389 were infected. The victims are 84, down from 112 on Wednesday. The swabs made are 154,143. The rate is 15.2%, a slight increase from Wednesday which was 14.6%.

234 patients are admitted to intensive care (-5), while daily admissions are 21. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are instead 6,004, 166 fewer in the last 24 hours. The currently positive are 711,312, 16,500 less than Wednesday Discharged and healed are 20,858,626 (+39.851) while the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,745,065 and that of deaths is 175,127.

This week, the quota of one million deaths from Covid-19 worldwide has been reached since January. This was stated by the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, during the WHO press conference. “However, we have the means to prevent” these deaths and “we ask governments to vaccinate citizens and workers,” he added. To date, warned Ghebreyesus, still “a third of the world population is not vaccinated and three quarters of the elderly in the poorest countries are not”.