news-txt”>

A group of researchers from the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has created a kit that allows you to confirm in just 10 minutes if an individual has antibodies against SARS-CoV- 2, the virus that causes Covid-19. By taking a drop of blood from a finger, this serological test is up to 93% accurate. At present, conventional laboratory tests take between 24 and 72 hours to detect whether an individual has immunity against Covid-19. The kit opens the door to personalized vaccination strategies where people are vaccinated or booster vaccinations are given only and when needed. Furthermore, the kit can be “easily adapted” for new variants of Covid and possible diseases in the future, the team of scientists said.



(ANSA).

