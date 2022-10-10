Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers around the world have tried to establish an immune parameter in order to understand how much a subject was protected by Covid19: the famous security related.

Correlation of protection is a measurable parameter that corresponds to the protection against a given disease. For example, the correlated protection for Rubella corresponds to a concentration of specific anti-rubella antibody of 15 international units per milliliter.

This means that if there is at least 15 IU / mm of specific antibody against Rubella in a person’s blood, the person should be protected from infection.

The vaccine and rubella recovery stimulate an immune response and antibody titer that lasts for life, so re-infection or post-vaccine infection is unlikely.

Covid19 is very different from Rubella in fact we have seen that it is possible to become infected several times both after a recovery and after the vaccine, but fortunately these infections do not occur indiscriminately in the entire population, some subjects are more protected than others.

How can we understand who is protected from infection?

It must be remembered that the probability of contracting Covid19 and therefore of becoming infected depends on many variables: viral load during exposure, viral variant, age, co-morbidities, drugs and previous infection vaccination status. Currently the only method available to assess our immune response are serological tests that quantify neutralizing antibodies to Sars-CoV2. Unfortunately, these tests have proved to be of little use as there is no clear correlation between the neutralizing antibodies present in the blood and the likelihood of infection. Some subjects have a lot of neutralizing antibodies (IgG anti-Spike) and despite this they have contracted the infection and on the other hand subjects with very few circulating antibodies are protected from infection.

The role of neutralizing antibodies

We have learned that vaccine and recovery (to a different and lesser extent) not only stimulate the production of neutralizing antibodies but also other elements of the immune system such as T lymphocytes. T lymphocytes play a vital role in protecting us from severe disease. and from death, an emblematic example is that of some cancer patients where there is a therapeutic suppression of B lymphocytes (cells that produce neutralizing antibodies) and therefore protection from Covid19 is entrusted only to T lymphocytes.

Stimulate T Lymphocytes

A recent study has shown that the presence of large quantities of specific T lymphocytes against Sars-CoV2 also has a protective effect against infection. The researchers analyzed the blood of about 300 volunteers and found that the amount of specific Sars-CoV2 T lymphocytes was significantly lower in the subjects who became infected and this can be translated into probability: subjects with high levels of specific T lymphocytes are less likely to contract Covid19. Unlike antibodies, T lymphocytes are real living cells and therefore their simple measurement is not enough, but to understand their activity they must be stimulated with specific antigens. The researchers studied a specific subpopulation of T lymphocytes capable of recognizing different Sars-CoV proteins and not just the Spike protein.

What is a security related?

Obtaining a correlated protection for Covid19 would help governments and public health managers in the recommendations for future vaccines, in fact it would no longer be necessary to vaccinate the entire population but could be stratified according to the absolute risk (age, comorbidities, genetic factors) and to the security level. If some young subjects for some reason develop a weak immune response they must have the opportunity to know and possibly get vaccinated, reverse for an elderly subject with a particularly robust immune system that can delay his vaccine dose by several months.

Furthermore, a reliable correlative of protection could be used as an operating parameter of future vaccines. Currently, a unique correlated protection for Covid19 does not exist but one could think of a test where the analysis of the antibody response and that of T lymphocytes is combined in order to have a more accurate response possible.

Take Home Messages:

1) the correlated protection is an immunological parameter that serves to understand how much you are protected from a disease

2) serological tests detect neutralizing antibodies which are not sufficient to understand if we are protected from a future Covid infection19

3) the presence of specific T lymphocytes correlates with the risk of Covid infection19

4) A combined test of neutralizing antibodies and T lymphocytes could help us understand who is protected from future Covid infections19

