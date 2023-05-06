Home » Covid: doctors and paediatricians, common guidelines on masks – Medicine
(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 06 – A manual for deciding independently and on the basis of the contingent situation whether and how to make the use of masks mandatory in studies and guarantee the containment of the infectious risk, in the aftermath of the epidemiological scenario linked to Covid . The Italian Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg) and the Italian Federation of Pediatricians (Fimp) have elaborated it. In just over 10 pages, it offers white coats evaluation criteria that adapt to different epidemiological and organizational scenarios.

“They are rapid, modular, effective measures – underlines Tommasa Maio of Fimmg – for all infectious respiratory forms that are transmitted in the same ways whether they are seasonal infectious forms such as the flu, or viruses such as Covid, without a their seasonality. Another fundamental aspect, says Martino Barretta (Fimp) is that “the synergy between vaccination prevention and the appropriate use of Ffp2 masks represents an effective and economically sustainable control strategy for the main respiratory infections”. There are two macro-criteria indicated in the document drawn up by Fimmg and Fimp, namely the epidemiological and organizational context. The document “also looks at the possibility of new epidemics or pandemics in the future, allowing individual doctors to implement a rapid and effective response”.

“The answer – underline Fimmg and Fimp – demonstrates how much general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice have appreciated the enhancement of the role and professionalism recognized by the recent ordinance of Minister Orazio Schillaci (GU n.100 of 04.29.2023)”. (HANDLE).

