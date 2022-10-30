President Fnomceo Anelli: “The concern is that, since there is no longer a national rule, citizens will remain disoriented, and feel entitled to challenge or not respect the provisions adopted in the individual structures”. Anaao: “Lowering the guard, assuming to abolish the obligation of masks in hospitals, would be a risk”.

“We share the hope of the Government and the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, aimed at bringing the country back to normal. On the masks, however, we ask for clarity: at this moment certain and equal provisions on the territory, defined centrally, are still appropriate to prevent unnecessary misunderstandings with citizens ”. To intervene on the reconfirmation or not of the obligation of masks in health facilities – the provision will expire on October 31 – is today the President of Fnomceo, the National Federation of Medical Orders, Filippo Anelli.

“Lightening the rules – he explains – in an epidemiological context that makes it possible, also means reducing what the World Health Organization defines as the ‘pandemic fatigue’, the demotivation to follow useful protective behaviors. It is therefore a wise choice from several points of view. A choice that, as the Minister himself said, must always be pursued with respect for the most fragile ”.

“The adoption of masks in healthcare facilities – he adds – is a measure that protects healthcare professionals and patients, especially the most vulnerable. It is true that, even if the obligation were to lapse, the health directors, having consulted the competent doctors and the heads of the prevention and protection service, could still decide to keep the prescription. The concern is that, since there is no longer a national rule, citizens will remain disoriented, and feel entitled to challenge or not respect the provisions adopted in the individual structures. This would certainly increase misunderstandings, and patients and operators would pay the price “.

“Exiting the emergency phase does not mean letting our guard down – concludes Anelli – and we are sure that the new Government and Minister Schillaci will be able to take the most just and appropriate decisions to govern this phase with a sense of responsibility and with the aim of health. and citizens’ safety “.

National Secretary Anaao Assomed is even more cautious, Pierino Di Silverio: “The Covid-19 epidemic is not over, even if at the moment hospital pressure is under control. For this reason, lowering our guard, assuming to abolish the obligation of masks in hospitals, would be a risk that we cannot even run because it is precisely in hospitals that there are the most fragile and most at risk subjects. We would not want to risk returning as potential infectors even if they are unaware. The real emergency is rather the vaccination campaign that needs to be increased and on which we need to push to avoid reliving the dramatic moments that we they have profoundly marked and of which we live a bitter and painful memory. At least we who work in the field “.

