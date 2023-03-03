news-txt”>

Starting March 3, the EU agency for disease prevention and control (ECDC) will eliminate the last three strains of the Covid virus from the list of variants classified as “worrying”. BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5, the Omicron strains that until the end of 2022 caused a wave of new infections in Europe, are now no longer circulating and will be canceled as “worrying” variants. The lists of “interesting” variants and those “under monitoring” remain. “The absence of SARS-CoV-2 variants classified as worrying reflects the stable epidemiological situation” in Europe, the ECDC announced. The initiative, underlines the EU agency, “does not mark the end of the threat posed by SARS-CoV-2 and the possible future variants that could emerge”.