You take an antibiotic because a respiratory tract infection doesn’t let you sleep at night, and the incomprehensible happens: that antibiotic has no effect and the evil continues. Indeed, it increases. It’s called antibiotic resistance and translates into this result: bacteria one, antibiotics zero. Thesis supported by a discovery: the SARS-CoV-2 virus is also contributing to this epilogue, which is not yet the rule but we are close to it.