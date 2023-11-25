Covid effect on over 50s, the pandemic has accelerated mental decline

It hit, even hard, among the over 50s. The Covid pandemic forced them to stay at home, with lockdowns multiplying, and outings reduced to a minimum. Thus, alone, with the telephone and the computer if they knew how to use it, older people became apathetic, the first of the symptoms of dementia. An English research published on the website speaks precisely of mental decline The Lancet Healthy Longevitywork that leaves no room for doubt: “Regardless of whether or not one has contracted the Sars-cov-2 infection – the authors ascertained – the pandemic has accelerated cognitive decline in those over 50”

The English study

“The true effects of the pandemic will be seen in a few years, but we can already say that it has hit especially those over 50 who had ongoing critical issues.” The professor Paolo Maria Rossinidirector of the Department of Neuroscience and Neurorehabilitation of the San Raffaele Hospital in Rome, talks about cognitive decline, recalling that “the pandemic can be considered one of the contributing causes”.

The data speak, those contained in the study Protect, conducted by Britain’s University of Exeter. Which says: “Cognitive decline accelerated significantly in the first year of the pandemic, with a variation of 50%, especially among those in whom a mild manifestation had appeared in the previous period.” Furthermore, the research highlighted that “the acceleration of decline continued into the second year of the pandemic”, suggesting “an impact beyond the initial 12-month lockdown period”.

What happened to brain health

The head of the study herself states this: Anne Corbett. “Our results – he specifies – suggest that the lockdowns and other restrictions we have experienced during the pandemic have had a lasting impact on the brain health of people aged 50 or over, even after the end of distancing interventions”. A consequence which, according to the researchers, lasts over time “is particularly relevant for public health and ongoing health policies”.

What caused the cognitive decline to increase? The factors that the pandemic has highlighted are various: among these an increase in loneliness and depression, a decrease in the practice of physical exercise and the growth in alcohol consumption.

Depression and physical activity

Precisely along this path several studies move which have highlighted how physical activity, the treatment of depression, returning to the community and lol re-establishing bonds with people are important ways to reduce the risk of dementia and maintain brain health . “Our findings also highlight the need for policymakers to consider the long-term health impacts of restrictions, such as lockdowns, when planning a response to a potential future pandemic,” Corbett concludes.

The effects of lockdown on mental decline

Therefore, reduction of social and cognitive activities, altered diet and lack of exercise do not help stimulate the brain and cognitive processes, especially in old age. Something that since 2020 has closely affected the many people forced to live in isolation and deal with the need to take constant precautions, anomalies that have altered responses to external stimuli and which can decrease cognitive performance. Especially in those at risk, they lead, for example, to mild memory impairments, declines in attention and learning.

That older people were particularly affected by the effects of the lockdown due to the action of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was demonstrated at the end of last year by a study by the Laserc Laboratory – Epidemiology and Clinical Research, scope of the research activity in neuroscience and neurorehabilitation of the Santa Lucia Foundation in Rome.

The research of the Santa Lucia Foundation

In the last three weeks of the spring 2020 lockdown, Laserc researchers interviewed 128 over 60s by telephone, subjecting them to a series of micro-surveys. Various data had been collected: demographic and clinical information, cognitive status, functional independence, Covid symptoms and spread among family members and acquaintances, emotional impact of the pandemic, changes in physical activity, eating habits and recreational activities.

What emerged? Surveys have shown that during lockdown, more than 1 in 3 people reduced their levels of physical activity, and 70% reported an increase in sedentary behavior. About 1 in 3 older adults have made unhealthy changes to their diet (larger quantities of food, irregular meals, fewer fresh foods and less variety) and 35% have increased weight. However, the most striking data concerns emotional distress: the majority of those interviewed reported the presence of some symptoms of mental distress. Additionally, diagnostic screening tools found that 1 in 5 participants were depressed, while nearly 1 in 10 experienced apathy and anxiety.

Rossini: “Isolation brings disorders to the surface”

“The problem of mental decline during the pandemic is an element that is also being paid attention to in scientific conferences.” Rossini explains it, adding: “But the time gap that separates us from the pandemic is too short to understand whether it is a lasting effect.” The impression, continues the expert “is that he has highlighted existing situations”. Then he goes into detail: “Social and sensorial isolation and the reduction of physical exercise can bring to the surface disorders that a person has in embryo. We must therefore consider it a contributing cause, so as to take it into consideration for any interventions to be planned in the future” . In any case, in general, those over 50 limited by the pandemic have found themselves deprived of the essentials.

Long-term repercussions

“Physical exercise at home has not affected those who are sedentary and have become totally sedentary – continues Rossini -. Because it is one thing when you are forced to go out, it is another when you are not. And going out is very important for elderly people: the the mere fact of listening and speaking represent very sophisticated and humanized cognitive circuits which, if they fail, trigger psychological processes of decline. Moreover, it is enough to remember that one of the symptoms of dementia is the loss of initiative, which also means not turning on the TV or not stay on the phone.”

“We will see the most important repercussions in a few years – concludes Rossini -. We must be cautious in attributing all the diseases we are seeing in this period to Long Covid, but it certainly played a co-actor role. We will see more in a little while the long trail. And for the future we must find solutions, especially for people at risk. How? With initiatives that reach the elderly by making them active and involved, perhaps calling them on their cell phones or on the Internet to chat with them”.

