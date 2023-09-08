Covid effect: the direction of health emergencies is born in the Ministry of Health

Listen to the audio version of the article

Three years of the Covid pandemic also leave their mark on the reorganization of the Ministry of Health just approved in the Council of Ministers and desired by Minister Orazio Schillaci. The regulation launched profoundly redesigns the current twelve general directorates which will be hinged into four departments (which do not exist today): among these there is also the brand new directorate of health emergencies which will deal, among other things, with pandemic plans as well as stocks of vaccines and masks. This is one of the points that has raised the most controversy after the outbreak of the emergency with a rebound of responsibility also at the center of the recent judicial inquiries into past management at the ministry.

The four brand new departments to the ministry

Since 2014, the Ministry of Health has been organized with a Secretary General and 12 Directorates General. Now, with the launch of the new regulation by the Government, the departments are back, which are four in all: the Department of general administration, human resources and the budget where the directorates on human resources and the budget converge; communication, supervision of corporate bodies and bodies. In the new Department of Prevention, Research and Health Emergencies there will be directions on Prevention; Research and innovation in healthcare and health emergencies. The planning and healthcare construction departments merge into the Planning Department of medical devices, drugs and policies in favor of the NHS; Health professions and policies in favor of the NHS; Medical devices and drugs. Finally there is the Department of human health, animal health and the ecosystem (One Health) and international relations with the general directorates on correct lifestyles and relations with the ecosystem, hygiene and food safety and finally the general directorate of animal health.

The Directorate-General for Health Emergencies

As mentioned, the new Directorate-General for Health Emergencies was born within the Department of Prevention. Among its tasks there will also be that of adopting “every initiative aimed at the treatment of emerging epidemic-pandemic pathologies”, but also the “elaboration of the strategic-operational plan for preparation and response to an influenza pandemic” in addition to the “procurement and management of national strategic stocks of drugs and vaccines to combat Covid 19 as well as the completion of procurement procedures for drugs and vaccines for the treatment of emerging epidemic-pandemic pathologies and medical and personal protective devices”. These tasks were previously assigned in a much more general way to the Prevention Directorate – which was targeted by the recent judicial investigations into the management of Covid – and are now well detailed in this regulation. Another “sign” of attention after Covid is also the creation of a “one health” department which will make human, animal and ecosystem health “dialogue”: a principle considered increasingly important right after the pandemic.

The mission unit on the Pnrr remains

In the restyling of the Department of Health, if the figure of the Secretary General disappears, the Mission Unit established in 2021 remains, which is responsible for planning and coordinating the grounding of the interventions envisaged by the Pnrr which invests over 15 billion in Health. Also envisaged is the creation of a permanent conference of department heads which will have to meet on an ordinary basis every two months or on an extraordinary basis at the request of at least one department or at the request of the minister to elaborate the “general strategies” of the dicastery. The heads of departments are appointed with a Dpr (Decree of the President of the Republic) which is approved in the Council of Ministers on a proposal from the Minister of Health and will be subjected to the spoil system.

