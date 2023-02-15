news-txt”>

“The epidemiological situation” relating to the Covid-19 “is constantly improving in Europe, and overall the data show a significant drop in the number of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), they have reached the lowest level observed in the EU in the last 12 months”. Marco Cavaleri, in the monthly briefing with the press.

“No vaccination campaigns” against Covid-19 “could take place mainly once a year and at the beginning of winter,” Cavaleri added in the briefing. “We are discussing with international partners the criteria and process for an update of the anti-Covid vaccines “, he reported.

Covid “still represents a significant burden on health systems. The low uptake of booster doses” of anti-Covid vaccines “among vulnerable groups is a source of concern for public safety”, said the head of EMA’s vaccination strategy , encouraging “the elderly, pregnant people and immunocompromised patients who have not been revaccinated against Covid with an adapted vaccine to do so”.

According to Cavaleri, “the XBB1.5 subvariant” of the Covid, the so-called Kraken“it is currently spreading very rapidly, it is now at low levels in the EU but will become dominant in the next weeks. It is therefore important not to let our guard down as the virus continues to evolve.”