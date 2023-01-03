news-txt”>

EU countries will meet on Wednesday 4 January to discuss a joint response to the issue of travelers from China, following the surge in Covid cases in the country. This was announced by Sweden, which assumed the presidency of the EU semester. “Sweden is seeking a common policy for the whole EU on the introduction of possible entry restrictions,” the Stockholm government said in a statement. Which convened a meeting of the Council’s Crisis Management Mechanism (IPCR) for Wednesday: “It is important to quickly implement the necessary measures”.

The World Health Organization met Chinese officials in recent days to discuss the increase in Covid-19 infections, stressing the importance of sharing real-time data on the explosion of cases. “WHO has asked – the United Nations health agency said in a statement – once again the regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation, data on administered vaccinations and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over the age of 60”.

And Australia joins the list of countries that will ask travelers from China to provide a negative Covid-19 test before arrival, citing a “lack of comprehensive information” from Beijing on the surge in cases in the Asian country. Australian Health Minister Mark Butler said the rule, which will come into force on January 5, was introduced “to safeguard Australia against the risk of potential new emerging variants” and “in recognition of the rapidly evolving situation in China“. .