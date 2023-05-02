Covid, even in Sicily the masks remain in the wards that house fragile patients and in the RSA

Also in Sicily, the precautionary measures provided for by the ordinance of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, are green light, with the obligation to wear a mask in hospitals which will remain valid only within the wards that host frail, elderly or immunosuppressed patients, especially if with high intensity of care and in nursing homes. “We will comply with the minister’s provision which gives precise indications – says Ilaria Dilena, medical director of the hospitals of the Villa Sofia-Cervello di Palermo company – For the other departments, the ordinance leaves ample freedom of choice to the health departments, so such as in outpatient clinics and doctor’s offices. Naturally, the use of masks will be mandatory in the oncology, cardiology, neonatology departments, in intensive care units and in the waiting areas where patients and visitors who show respiratory problems are stationed. I believe – Dilena underlines – that it is necessary to act with common sense. which must be the guide for all of us, for the protection and safety of patients and healthcare professionals”. On the same line the direction of the ASP of Messina. “We will apply the minister’s ordinance in all ASP outpatient clinics and hospitals – observes the extraordinary commissioner Bernardo Alagna – enforcing, as we have always done, the obligation to wear a mask in the outpatient clinics and departments envisaged by the ordinance for to protect frail, elderly or immunosuppressed patients, especially if with a high intensity of care”. In Sicily, workers, users and visitors will continue to wear respiratory protective devices in the hospitals of the ASP of Catania and other health and hospital companies in the wards that house the patients affected by the ordinance.