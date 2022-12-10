Home Health Covid, Farnetani: “I advise all parents to vaccinate children under 5”
Covid, Farnetani: "I advise all parents to vaccinate children under 5"

Covid, Farnetani: "I advise all parents to vaccinate children under 5"

“I advise all parents to vaccinate young children against Covid”. The pediatrician underlined this to beraking latest news Salute Italo Farnetani which comments positively on the arrival of the circular from the Ministry of Health which contains the indications for the use in Italy of the Pfizer / BioNTech anti-Covid vaccine for the 6-month-4 age group. “I agree that it is recommended in the first place to fragile children because they are the ones at the greatest risk of serious forms of this disease, that is, of complications” from Sars-CoV-2 infection. “Therefore they will have to be protected with the vaccine“, explains the full professor of Pediatrics of the Ludes-United Campus of Malta University.

“It is a situation similar to that which occurs for the flu vaccination. Even if – he points out – Covid cannot yet be considered at the same level as the flu because it is a disease that has not yet stabilized. Precisely for this reason I believe it is useful vaccinate even non-fragile children.Let’s not forget what we have seen from 2020 to today, and that is that even the youngest can face complications” from Covid “even if in a lesser form”.

