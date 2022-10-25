Even if on TV and in the newspapers it no longer occupies the headlines, Covid continues to record every day new infections and variants modify the virus with its symptoms. Thus, in the middle of autumn, the pandemic persists as a condition to deal with and live with on a daily basis. Indeed, the variants make the contagion more insidious and more difficult to immediately recognize that it is Covid-19. The last one sub-variant of Omicronfor example, it shows specific and unusual symptoms that were recorded in 63% of the symptomatic cases analyzed.

In particular, even in subjects who have completed the vaccination course, the most affected area is the throat, with a persistent condition of pharyngitis. Be careful, therefore, if you feel pain or burning in the pharyngeal tract, even in the absence of fever. This, in fact, is no longer the first e main symptom of Coronavirus infection. Therefore, according to the information collected by Zoe Health Study through the updates via the app from users, sore throat is the number one annoyance of ‘BA.5’ even in the case of completed vaccination.

Among other symptoms accompanying pharyngitis from Covid-19 were detected: stuffy or runny nose, persistent cough and headache. Instead, some of the symptoms that characterized the previous variants end up among the less common annoyances caused by the sub-variant of the moment. That is, loss of smell, shortness of breath and fever. And the latter, as we said, appears only in a minimal percentage of cases of positivity.

One of the reasons that determines the change in symptoms, in addition to the genetic modification of the virus, is related to vaccination. With the vaccine, in fact, some symptoms manifest themselves in a less severe way or do not manifest themselves at all, making it even more evident how much vaccination is precious to deal with the infection, even more so in the case of fragile subjects.