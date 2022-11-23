The numbers continue to signal that the Covid19 pandemic does not cease to be part of our daily lives, with new cases everyday. Thus, even if the situation remains under control and the general picture is very different from that of a few months ago, one must never let one’s guard down. Also because the Coronavirus has taught us how to variants can modify symptoms and annoyances, making it difficult to recognize their presence. For example, fever – which was the first symptom in the most dramatic months of diffusion – is no longer among the main signs of infection today.

According to patient surveys, in fact, vaccinated subjects tend to show symptoms affecting the throat. A persistent pharyngitis it is among the first symptoms that today must make one think of an infection. Compared to those who have not been vaccinated, people who have faced the vaccination cycle report less serious forms of the disease such that sore throat is in first place among the problems experienced.

Being a period in which colds are common, detecting the presence of the Coronavirus may not be easy. So how to distinguish the sore throat from Covid from the other pathologies of the season? Meanwhile, as mentioned, the experts point out that the discomforts associated with pharyngitis (pain when swallowing, dry throat, tonsil irritation, swollen lymph nodes and cough) tend to improve within a week. Usually, then, the course of the disease does not require specific treatment so the problem goes away by itself.

If, on the other hand, a Covid19 infection is underway, the sore throat can only be the first of a series of related symptoms. To accompany it, therefore, rhinorrhea, stuffy nose, persistent cough and headache can take over. Less common, however, are muscle aches, fever and loss of smell that have characterized other variants of Covid in the past.