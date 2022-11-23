Home Health COVID, fever is not the first symptom in vaccinated people: where does it strike
Health

COVID, fever is not the first symptom in vaccinated people: where does it strike

by admin
COVID, fever is not the first symptom in vaccinated people: where does it strike

The numbers continue to signal that the Covid19 pandemic does not cease to be part of our daily lives, with new cases everyday. Thus, even if the situation remains under control and the general picture is very different from that of a few months ago, one must never let one’s guard down. Also because the Coronavirus has taught us how to variants can modify symptoms and annoyances, making it difficult to recognize their presence. For example, fever – which was the first symptom in the most dramatic months of diffusion – is no longer among the main signs of infection today.

You may also like

The new super bacteria resist antibiotics, the alarm...

Integrative medicine in dermatology, conscious breathing for

Migraine, changes observed in patients’ brains – Medicine

Diabetes, the little known symptoms. High blood sugar...

Frequent headaches change the structure of the brain....

Influenza a month early: cough and phlegm symptoms,...

Today medicine with an optimization of the use...

Night cramps in the legs in overweight: causes,...

Free flu vaccine for everyone in Lombardy from...

Lombardy, from Saturday 26 November free flu shot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy