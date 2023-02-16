news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 15 – Slight drop in Covid admissions in hospitals: -3% in the last week. This confirms the downward trend after eight weeks with a double-digit negative index. Stable intensive care. This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals belonging to the network of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso) of 14 February 2023.



The drop in total Covid hospitalizations slows down, even if this week the decrease in ordinary hospitalizations for Covid, i.e. with respiratory insufficiency or pneumonia, is still evident (-13.2%), and they represent 31% of the total number of patients with Sars-Cov-2 infection in hospitals.



Hospitalizations With Covid, i.e. patients who have arrived at the hospital for the treatment of other pathologies, are positive for the virus but do not have respiratory and pulmonary symptoms, they are stable.



They represent 69% of Covid patients. By now the health facilities are organized to treat them in isolation bubbles in the same departments where they are assisted and not in specialist departments.



Intensive care stable, with only 3 new entries compared to last week. The patients have an average age of 73 and are all subjects with comorbidities, so they are affected by other pathologies and frailties.



“We are concerned that 85% of hospitalized subjects have been vaccinated for over six months now. A percentage that is growing over time and which demonstrates, once again, that without adequate vaccination coverage, with the right timing, frail subjects can meet the serious consequences of the Covid infection “, explains the president Fiaso Giovanni Migliore, who relaunches an invitation: ” It is necessary that general practitioners above all promote the active call to recall the anti Covid vaccination for the elderly and frail subjects “. In addition, there are a total of 10 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized for or with Covid, including one hospitalized for Covid in intensive care in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the hospitals of the Fiaso sentinel network.



70% are in the 0-4 age group.


