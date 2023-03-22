news-txt”>

Covid hospitalizations down 9.2% in the last week. After the slight rise in the survey of 14 March (+4.2) the indices are all negative again. This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals belonging to the network of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso) of 21 March.

In ordinary wards there is a 9% decrease in the number of hospitalizations ‘For Covid’, i.e. patients with respiratory insufficiency or pneumonia, and the same percentage of cases ‘With Covid’, subjects who have arrived at the hospital for the treatment of other pathologies , are positive for the virus but have no respiratory and pulmonary symptoms. Patients have an average age of 71 and 85% have been vaccinated for over six months and suffer from other pathologies.

The numbers remain low and stable in intensive care: 86% of patients are hospitalized ‘due to Covid’. The subjects have an average age of 78 years and have been vaccinated for more than 6 months.

On the other hand, there are five new entries of patients under the age of 18 hospitalized with SarsCov2 infection in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the hospitals of the Fiaso sentinel network. None admitted to intensive care.