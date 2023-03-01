news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – After a slight rise, the hospitalization curve returns to the minus sign: -5.8% the figure for the last week. Intensive care is still stable.



Slight increase in patients under 18 hospitalized “for” or “with Covid”, there are now few units and none of them are hospitalized in intensive care. 55% are aged between 0 and 4 years.



This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals belonging to the network of the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies dated 28 February 2023.



The drop in hospitalizations ‘For Covid’ is more evident, i.e. patients with respiratory insufficiency or pneumonia, -12% of cases in ordinary hospitalization, representing 36% of cases with Sars Cov-2 infection in hospitals. They have an average age of 75, 20% are not vaccinated and 95% suffer from other pathologies.



Hospitalizations ‘With Covid’, i.e. patients who have arrived at the hospital for the treatment of other pathologies, are positive for the virus but do not have respiratory and pulmonary symptoms, they are stable.



They represent 64% of Covid patients, 84% have been vaccinated for over 6 months and are treated in isolation bubbles in the same wards where they are assisted due to the pathology with which they arrived at the hospital.



Low numbers in intensive care that have still recorded marked stability for over two months, patients have an average age of 68 and 75% of “Con Covid” hospitalized have been vaccinated for over 6 months. (HANDLE).

