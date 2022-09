The United States has given DiaSorin a first go-ahead, with the Food and Drug Administration’s 510 (k) premarket notification, to the new molecular test to diagnose Covid Simplexa that will be faster than the tests now available on the market. DiaSorin, a note points out, “remains at the forefront of the fight against the spread of SARS-CoV-2 thanks to its portfolio of molecular diagnostics products for SARS-CoV-2.”