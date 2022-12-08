Three years spent worrying about the Sars-CoV-2 virus and all its variants that we finally forgot about other pathogens responsible for infections, in some cases, even more dangerous than Covid itself. There are flu or flu-like viruses that have already started to hit hard this year. There is the respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, which is particularly aggressive in children under two years of age. And there are other pathogens responsible for pneumonia, such as pneumococcus. Not only that: the WHO has summoned over 300 scientists to put 25 families of viruses and bacteria under observation, in addition to disease X, or the unknown disease that can trigger a next epidemic. The list was created for the first time in 2017 but after the Covid emergency, the World Health Organization wants to reduce the surprise effect.

“I have concerns about everything that is not Covid,” admits Matteo Bassetti, full professor of infectious diseases at the University of Genoa. «In recent years we have only talked about Covid and people have probably forgotten that there are other problems as well. So today when people have the result of a continuous negative swab they are relieved because they think they don’t have Covid. But maybe he has a flu that could be even much worse.’ In fact, the flu is racing like it hasn’t been since the 2009-2010 swine flu season. According to the latest data from the InfluNet surveillance network of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, already in the week from 21 to 27 November 771 thousand Italians were put to bed by flu-like syndromes, equal to 12.9 per thousand. Since the beginning of the season, over 2.5 million compatriots have already contracted the infection. Children under the age of 5 are particularly affected: in this age group there were 40.8 cases per thousand. “The flu started like a rocket,” underlines Bassetti. “It’s scary today for all that it carries with it with a quantity of pan-flu viruses, pneumococcal diseases and even pneumonia,” he adds.

The recommendation

Not surprisingly, in a joint statement by the EU Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the regional director of WHO Europe Hans Kluge, the population is invited to double vaccination, the one against Covid and the one against the flu. “With the start of the flu season in Europe, we are witnessing a wide circulation of various respiratory viruses”, reads the note from the EU, the ECDC and the WHO. “With the flu, Covid-19 and the RSV virus, this winter can be challenging. Vaccination to reduce the risks of infection and serious illness from Covid-19 and influenza remains essential,” they add. Double immunization is also at the center of the new communication campaign of the Ministry of Health to encourage vaccinations against Covid-19 and against seasonal flu, which recalls that the administration of the two vaccines can take place together in the same vaccination session. The goal is above all to protect the most fragile, starting with the elderly and immunosuppressed, at a time when infections are increasing again. The claim is Let’s protect ourselves, even for the most beautiful moments, and the message is precisely the recovery of everyday life, which must however be defended.

“We want to send a strong message to the entire population, says Health Minister Orazio Schillaci, but our target is above all the elderly and frail. We have to face Covid and seasonal flu together, which this year seems to be very virulent. The message is that we can be together but we need to protect the groups most at risk by contacting family doctors ».

Even if the cases of flu are already high, we are only at the beginning of a season that promises to be very difficult. “Those circulating now are respiratory viruses that give symptoms similar to the flu, but the epidemic peak of flu viruses is expected later, at the end of December”, explains Fabrizio Pregliasco, associate professor of general and applied hygiene, University of Milan and medical director of the Irccs Galeazzi Hospital. “Although there is still time to get vaccinated against influenza, it is good to do it now as the immune response to vaccination takes about two weeks to fully develop,” he adds.

In the wards

Also frightening is the surge in emergency room visits due to RSV. In fact, an intense wave is underway and some emergency departments are already reporting full houses. There are no vaccines for RSV, trials are still ongoing. The fear is that this virus will mix with that of the flu and Covid, making the nightmare of what has been renamed the triplendemic come true. This year, there are also growing cases of pneumococcal infection, a bacterium and the main cause of pneumonia in adults. “We have prepared to receive Covid cases, but in the wards we are full of cases of pneumococcus and other flu viruses,” Bassetti reports. Now that we can no longer rely on the protection of masks and distancing, we must rely on the vaccines available to prevent some of these infections. Only in this way, experts assure us, can we protect ourselves from a winter that promises to be very complicated.