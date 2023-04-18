Home » Covid, for the first time mortality in the EU is not in excess – Healthcare
Covid, for the first time mortality in the EU is not in excess – Healthcare

Covid, for the first time mortality in the EU is not in excess

For the first time since February 2020, the period before the Covid pandemic, there has been no excess mortality in the EU. Eurostat estimates it. In February 2023, the indicator fell below the baseline (-2% compared to the average of deaths for the same period in 2016-2019). For comparison, the excess mortality rate in February 2022 was 8% and 6% in February 2021. In Italy the excess mortality in February 2023 rose by 0.8%, after -4.7 % of January.

Excess mortality refers to the number of deaths from all causes measured during a crisis.

