With covid infections still on the rise, in France, the return to the mandatory mask to curb the spread of the Coronavirus is not excluded. This was made clear by the Minister of Health, François Braun speaking on Bfmtv, where he appealed to the individual responsibility of his compatriots, and in any case saying he was against coercion.

“If the infections continue to increase, I will not hesitate if it will be necessary to impose the obligation to wear a mask, even if it were in every situation,” he said. But, she added, explaining that she is not “in favor of coercion” “I have faith in the French”. The minister then urged his fellow citizens to get vaccinated, while the campaign for the fourth dose does not progress: “I launch a solemn appeal for vaccination”, he declared, echoing Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s “solemn appeal” to use the mask in public transport.

