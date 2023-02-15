news-txt”>

For those patients who have had organ damage with Covid (up to 3 out of 5 patients), in over one out of two cases (59%) the damage persists a year after the initial symptoms, even in those who have not contracted Covid in serious form.

This was revealed by a study conducted at the University of Los Angeles and published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, which focused on patients who reported shortness of breath, cognitive dysfunction and poor quality of life related to their health conditions. 536 patients with long Covid were included in the study. 13% had been hospitalized at the time of their Covid diagnosis. 32% of the people who participated in the study were healthcare professionals. Of the 536 patients, 331 (62%) were identified with organ failure six months after the initial diagnosis. These patients were followed up six months later with a 40-minute multi-organ MRI scan (Perspectum’s CoverScan), analyzed in Oxford.

The results confirmed that 29% of patients with long Covid have multiorgan impairment, with persistent symptoms and reduced function at six and twelve months. 59% of patients with long Covid had single organ impairment 12 months after being diagnosed with Covid.

The study reported a reduction in symptoms between six and 12 months (extreme dyspnea in 38% to 30% of patients, cognitive dysfunction in 48% to 38% of patients, and poor health-related quality of life in 57% to 45% of patients).

“Several studies confirm the persistence of symptoms in subjects with long Covid for up to one year – underlines the author of the study Amitava Banerjee -. Now we add that three out of five people with long Covid have impairment in at least one organ and one out of four has an impairment in two or more organs, in some cases without symptoms,” he explains.