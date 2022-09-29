Listen to the audio version of the article

Now the trend is clear: the contagion curve has been rising for at least two weeks and may mark the arrival of the first autumn wave. In the last seven days, the new Covid positives have increased by over 40%, with numbers not seen since the beginning of August. The good news is that the effects on hospitals are not seen, at least for the moment: the confirmation cannot be done before 7-10 days, but if in the next few weeks there is no significant increase in hospitalizations this would mean that the epidemic it is finally more manageable and we can live with it.

A further important test should start on Saturday, when, except for extensions, the obligation to wear masks on trains, buses, ferries and in hospitals, rsa and health facilities will fall. According to what is learned from sources linked to the Ministry of Health, no changes are currently being studied on the latest provisions regarding the fight against Covid, which provide for the end of the restrictions on 1 October. The vaccination obligation for health personnel remains, in force, subject to changes, until 31 December.

Meanwhile, precisely on the vaccination front, vaccinations are also open for the fourth doses of over 12s, while those for the frail and over 60 are still proceeding too slowly.

A surge in infections, signs of a first autumn wave

The numbers announce the arrival of a possible first autumn wave: for at least fifteen days the infections have been constantly rising. If in the week from 8 to 14 September 109,156 new cases were recorded in the following week (15-21 September) they were 123,422 (about a growth of over 10%), while in this last week (between 22 and 28 September) there were 176,422 new positives, over 52,000 more than seven days ago (+42 percent). This is a clear recovery and perhaps it is the first clear sign of the possible arrival of a new wave already in the autumn, as predicted by the EMA, the European Medicines Agency, which in recent days announced a new wave of infections in the autumn. , in line with the trend shown by the virus over the past two years.

Eyes on hospitals, admissions under control for now

At the moment the pressure on hospitals is absolutely under control: there are over 3,700 hospitalizations and those in intensive care are just over a hundred (139), with an average of deaths that in this phase is around 50-60 deaths a day. “Somehow we expected a resurgence of infections, which occurs for all respiratory viruses in October, with the arrival of autumn, due in part to the reopening of schools, the return to the office, the means of transport that fill up and to the fact that we live more in closed environments », he warns Gianni Rezza director general of prevention of the ministry of health.