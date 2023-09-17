Covid, from school to work, mask hypothesis and smart working for asymptomatic positives

Listen to the audio version of the article

Covid continues its journey with infections growing steadily for at least four weeks. However, the virus does not strike as before – the situation in hospitals is largely under control – but it still remains a risk for frail people and the elderly. This is why the management of asymptomatic people, i.e. those who test positive for Covid but are without symptoms, remains a problem especially if they are in sensitive places such as schools or indoor workplaces (those with fever and cough must stay at home). Among the hypotheses that the technicians are now working on is that of recommending the use of masks and the use of smart working when possible.

The rules established by the circular that abolished isolation

In reality, there is no shortage of rules: the circular of 11 August, signed by the new director of prevention of the Ministry of Health Francesco Vaia, which effectively confirmed the abolition of isolation for positive cases decided by law, speaks clearly. In fact, the circular recommends that those who test positive “wear a respiratory protection device (surgical mask or FFP2) if they come into contact with other people”. If you are symptomatic (fever, cough, etc.) the recommendation is to “stay at home until the symptoms subside”. Among the other recommended measures there is “correct hand hygiene” and above all the invitation to “avoid crowded environments” and “contact with fragile, immunosuppressed people, pregnant women, and avoid going to hospitals or RSAs”.

Reflections on school and the knot on the mask

An inter-ministerial table has been set up on the school, including technicians from the Ministry of Education and Health, to monitor the evolution of the epidemiological situation and to evaluate any prevention measures to be taken in schools, should Covid rear its head. The table will meet periodically, with the aim of monitoring the evolution of the situation. Among the issues on which we are reflecting there is also that of the management of asymptomatic people: the hypothesis always under consideration is that of recommending the use of a mask for positive and asymptomatic students (in line with what the circular of the 11 August), but the problem remains that especially for children this could cause some discomfort given that the little student would be the only one wearing it.

The shadow of Covid on the school. “Ready for measures if necessary”

In the workplace, we are thinking about using smart working

As far as workplaces are concerned, reflections are underway and in any case here the path of internal rules decided by individual companies could also arise. But among the hypotheses that are making headway is that of recommending smart working to asymptomatic people: «The commitment is to identify cases in which presence at work does not imply an epidemiological risk, that is, to encourage where possible any forms of smart working”, explained Silvestro Scotti, general secretary of the Federation of general practitioners, at the end of the discussion with the Health Director Vaia. On the table, among others, is the issue of sick leave certificates in the event of a positive test for Covid and the related epidemiological and bureaucratic implications. For the certification of illness referring to Covid-positive symptomatic subjects, for example, Scotti announced, «director Vaia has reassured that he will take action with his offices to discuss with the INPS in order to identify the best procedures to activate and avoid misunderstandings between general practitioners and their patients and to activate procedures for sharing the diagnosis with the fiscal doctors”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

