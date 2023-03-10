“Sars-Cov-2 does its job as a virus. And this causes continuous variants to appear which are therefore many today. If these variants ‘meet’ a population of recently vaccinated or recently infected people, they probably have little effect. But, with the time, it cannot be excluded that a particularly ‘lively’ mutation could cause problems. Therefore, a fifth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, between the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, for myself, I will take very seriously “. So to beraking latest news Salute Massimo Galli, former director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco hospital in Milan.

“I am a 72-year-old gentleman with asthma – he continues – and sufficient risk factors to think about protecting himself, even if I hope in my immune capacity. But those who ‘live with hope’ do not always make a good choice”.

“We will see – he adds – how the epidemic situation will evolve in the coming months. In the last four weeks, however, we have had an abundant thousand deaths. This implies that a part of people is not able to defend themselves from the virus or, in any case, there are many to whom this type of infection can give the classic coup de grace in situations of previous pathologies”.