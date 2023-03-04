Covid: Gdf, ministry staggered swab analysis results

The Ministry of Health provoked “a bias in swab analysis results”. This is what we read in the report of the Guardia di Finanza which is among the documents filed with the closure of the investigation by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office in which the former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, the former health minister Roberto Speranza and the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana. “Since the early stages, the Ministry of Health has issued provisions that were difficult to reconcile with the principle of efficiency and clarity – is the consideration -. This led to a staggering of the results of the swab analysis given that it was necessary to wait at least a day to confirm the outcome”.

This is because, explain the Fiamme Gialle, the ministry had foreseen in circular letters “the subordination of the verification of a positive swab to the validation of the ISS which in fact resulted in the lengthening of the times also for the adoption of measures to mitigate the effects of the epidemic, without neglecting the fact that between February and March 2020 the three Lombard laboratories were overwhelmed by the work to send the sample to Rome positive for the validation of the samples by the ISS is certainly to be considered not very efficient”. Thus “until the first days of March the sample was sent with a Nas service car to the ISS for validation as if the Sacco of Milan or the Pavia laboratory were unable to process a swab, as then happened without, however, changing the parameters and evaluation of the laboratories”.

Covid: Gdf, ministry had wrong mapping of beds

From the report of the Guardia di Finanza of Bergamo it also emerges that “the Ministry of Health had an incorrect mapping of the beds, including those in intensive care”. This would be demonstrated by the considerations of Dr. Flavia Petrini, of the University of Chieti, “who informed Brusaferro on the problem” ministry of Intensive Care mapping. The one published pertaining to 2018 in fact contains both non-existent units in some care institutions and different number of beds on the detected units”.

Covid, Crisanti: “At the hospital they raise the fire-fighting kit masks”

To “make up” for the shortage of surgical masks and Ffp2, in the days following 23 February 2020, the health workers of the Alzano Lombardo hospital were advised and given the authorization “to use the masks of the fire-fighting kits present” in the wards. This was reported by Andrea Crisanti’s advice filed with the Bergamo prosecutors in the investigation into the management of Covid in Val Seriana in which the former prime minister Conte and the former minister Speranza are among the suspects. The chats show that the staff “have been instructed to reuse” the Ffp2, “a procedure contrary to all principles of safety and prevention”.

Conte to pm Bergamo, never had a draft on the red zone in hand

“The fact that on March 5, 2020 the draft was already signed by Minister Speranza was reported to me later, I believe by my collaborators. The signed document has never been in my hands”. The then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte explained it on 12 June 2020 to the prosecutors in Bergamo, heard as a person informed of the facts in the investigation into the management of the first wave of Covid in Val Seriana. The former premier answered a question about the decree to establish the red zone in Nembro and Alzano Lombardo of which Speranza had informed him. The provision was signed only by the then minister and did not enter into force.

Subscribe to the newsletter

