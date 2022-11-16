Home Health Covid, Gemmato (Undersecretary of Health): “Without vaccines it would have been worse? There is no proof”
“I register that for a large part of the pandemic” of Covid-19 “Italy was first for mortality and third for lethality, therefore I do not see these great results achieved”. This was stated by the Undersecretary for Health Marcello Gemmato, speaking on the Rai2 broadcast ‘Restart – Italy starts again with you’. And to the deputy editor of Corriere della Sera Aldo Cazzullo, who observed “without vaccines it would have perhaps been worse”, the exponent of the Brothers of Italy replied: “You say this, we don’t have the burden of proof in reverse. But I I don’t fall into the trap of taking sides for or against vaccines“.

