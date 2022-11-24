The ‘Corriere della sera’ reports a comment by Mario Clerici, immunologist at the State University of Milan: “The apparent lack of correlation with vaccination is surprising. The question to ask, however, is which vaccine they made and which variants they came into contact with, presumably different over time, and this could change the relationship between risk and vaccination “.

According to Clerici “the cumulative effect can become deleterious, because each infection weakens us a little, especially if we are old and sick: the damage accumulates”.

Vaccines protect against severe Covid

It is now established that vaccines protect against serious effects of the coronavirus infection. Precisely for this reason the virologist Matteo Bassetti in recent days has reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated if you are over 80 or fragile subjects.

The immunologist Mario Clerici confirms this awareness to ‘Corriere della Sera’: “Surely, without vaccinations, multiple reinfections would have killed many, many more people”.

A Danish study demonstrates how the vaccination is a protective factor for those who have contracted the infection several times. According to the results the vaccines provided up to 94% protection against the Delta variant and 60% protection against the Omicron variant. Protection lasting up to 9 months.