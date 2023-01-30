news-txt”>

The daily administrations of the fourth doses of the anti-Covid vaccine are falling (-30.6%) and 11.9 million people are currently discovered. This is highlighted by the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week of January 20-26. The coverage for the fifth dose is instead equal to 13.5%. As of January 27, 6.78 million people over the age of 5 have not received a single dose of the vaccine. On the other hand, 7.25 million people have not yet received the booster dose (third dose).

Further drop in Covid-19 cases (-26.5%), ordinary hospitalizations (-18.4%), intensive care (-9.7%) and deaths (-30.3%) in the last 7 days. This is highlighted by the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week of January 20-26. Compared to the previous one, there was a decrease in new cases (38,159 against 51,888) and deaths (345 against 495). Currently positive cases are also decreasing (251,970 against 300,050), people in home isolation (247,684 against 294,820), hospitalizations with symptoms (4,081 against 5,003) and intensive care (205 against 227).

“We are thinking of postponing for a while” the obligation of swabs for Chinese passengers arriving in Italy, which expires tomorrow, “until February 15 or the end of February”. This was explained by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, on the sidelines of the conference ‘Technological evolution in diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology’ at the Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina-Gemelli Isola in Rome. “For a while – adds the minister – we want to postpone this measure for greater safety even if the Covid data has dropped a lot in the last week”.