Cartabellotta: “At the moment – despite the recent reassurances of Minister Schillaci in the Chamber – to date all the “discontinuity” actions of the Meloni Government have gone in the opposite direction to that suggested by the international public health authorities: that is, to be prepared and ready to face any new waves. The executive plan is therefore expected as soon as possible preparedeness for the winter season”. THE TABLES.

Growing infections, such as ordinary hospitalizations and those in intensive care. Deaths are declining. This is the picture photographed by the monitoring of the GIMBE Foundation on the data of the week 11-17 November 2022, which show, compared to the previous one, an increase in new cases (208,346 vs 181,181) (figure 1) and a decrease in deaths (533 vs 549) (figure 2). Currently positive cases are also on the rise (452,895 vs 418,554), people in home isolation (445,667 vs 411,995), hospitalizations with symptoms (6,981 vs 6,356) and intensive care (247 vs 203).

In detail, compared to the previous week, the following changes were recorded:

Deaths: 533 (-2.9%), of which 23 referred to previous periods

Intensive care: +44 (+21.7%)

Hospitalized with symptoms: +625 (+9.8%)

Home isolation: +33,672 (+8.2%)

New cases: 208,346 (+15%)

Currently positive cases: +34,341 (+8.2%)

New cases. “On the front of the new weekly cases – he declares Nino CartabellottaPresident of the GIMBE Foundation – an increase of 15% was recorded: from 181,000 in the previous week, they rose to 208,000, with a 7-day moving average of almost 30,000 cases per day” (figure 3).

In 15 Regions there was an increase in new cases (from 1.5% in Friuli Venezia-Giulia to 26.3% in Veneto) and in 6 a decrease (from -1% in Umbria to -10.4% in the Basilicata) (table 1). In 82 Provinces there was an increase in new cases (from +0.1% in Messina to +55.3% in Lodi), in 25 a decrease (from -0.8% in Catania and Perugia to -25.3% of Sondrio). The incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 9 provinces: Rovigo (899), Padua (724), Venice (661), Treviso (613), Vicenza (588), Ferrara (580), Mantua (530), Lodi (529) and Verona (504) (Table 2).

Testing. There is an increase in the number of total swabs (+2.9%): from 1,159,602 in the week of November 4-10 to 1,193,523 in the week of November 11-17. In particular, rapid swabs increased by 4.3% (+40,386), while molecular ones decreased by 3% (-6,465) (figure 4). The 7-day moving average of the positivity rate rises from 10.2% to 12.3% for molecular swabs and from 17% to 18.4% for rapid antigens (figure 5).

Hospitalizations. “On the hospital front – he says Marco Mosti, Chief Operating Officer of the GIMBE Foundation – both intensive care (+21.7%) and hospitalizations in the medical area (+9.8%) are on the rise again”. In absolute terms, the COVID bed places occupied in the critical area, after reaching a minimum of 203 on 10 November, rose to 247 on 17 November; in the medical area, after having reached a minimum of 6,347 on 11 November, they rose to 6,981 on 17 November (figure 6). As of 17 November, the national rate of employment by COVID patients is 11% in the medical area (from 6.1% in Sardinia to 30.4% in Umbria) and 2.5% in the critical area (from 0 % of Basilicata, Molise and Valle D’Aosta to 4.6% of Emilia-Romagna) (figure 7). “Daily admissions to intensive care units are also on the rise – Mosti points out – with a 7-day moving average of 31 admissions/day compared to 25 in the previous week” (figure 8).

Deaths. The number of deaths is decreasing: 533 in the last 7 days (of which 23 refer to previous periods), with an average of 76 per day compared to 78 in the previous week.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN MONITORING

Vaccines: new vaccinated. In the week of 11-17 November, the new vaccinated remained substantially stable: 1,239 compared to 1,258 in the previous week (-1.5%). Of these, 18.5% are in the 5-11 age group: 229, with an increase of 10.1% compared to the previous week. Among the over 50s, who are more at risk of serious illness, the number of new vaccinated people dropped to 474 (-10.6% compared to the previous week) (figure 9).

Vaccines: unvaccinated people. As of 18 November (update at 07.11) there are 6.8 million people over the age of 5 who have not received a single dose of vaccine (figure 10), of which:

6.08 million currently vaccinated, equal to 10.5% of the audience (from 8.1% in Lazio to 14.1% in Valle D’Aosta);

0.72 million temporarily protected as they recovered from COVID-19 for less than 180 days, equal to 1.3% of the audience (from 0.8% in Valle D’Aosta to 2.2% in Friuli Venezia-Giulia) .

Vaccines: third dose. As of 18 November (update at 07.11) 40,326,299 third doses were administered with a 7-day moving average of 2,945 administrations per day. Based on the official audience (n. 47.703.593), updated to 20 May, the national coverage rate for third doses is 84.5%: from 78.5% in Sicily to 88.4% in Lombardy . There are 7.38 million people who have not yet received the dose booster (figure 11), of which:

5.31 million can receive it immediately, equal to 11.1% of the audience (from 7.1% in Piedmont to 18.9% in Sicily);

2.07 million cannot receive it immediately as they have been healed for less than 120 days, equal to 4.3% of the audience (from 2.5% in Valle D’Aosta to 6.7% in Veneto).

Vaccines: fourth dose. According to the provisions of the Ministry of Health Circular of 23 September 2022, the audience for the second booster (fourth dose) is 19.1 million people: of these, 12.6 million can receive it immediately, 1.7 are not eligible immediately as they have been healed for less than 120 days and 4.8 million have already received it. As of 18 November (update at 07.11) 4,783,386 fourth doses had been administered, with a moving average of 26,704 administrations per day, down compared to the 30,319 of last week (-11.9%) (figure 12). Based on the official audience (19,119,772 of which 13,060,462 over 60, 3,990,080 frail and immunocompromised, 1,748,256 healthcare personnel and 320,974 nursing home guests who do not fall into the previous categories), updated on 17 September , the national coverage rate for fourth doses is 25% with clear regional differences: from 11.4% in Calabria to 37.7% in Piedmont (figure 13).

Vaccines: fifth dose. No official data is yet available on administrations.

“Even if at the moment it is impossible to make predictions about future scenarios – concludes Cartabellotta – the data confirm a widespread recovery of viral circulation, which is underestimated due to the widespread use of “do-it-yourself” tampons, of which an initial impact can already be glimpsed on hospitalizations in the medical area and in intensive care; at the same time we are witnessing a decrease in the administration of the fourth doses for the elderly and frail. With the arrival of the cold months and permanence indoors, even without considering the possible emergence of variants capable of “undermining” Omicron 5, viral circulation is destined to increase. And at the moment – despite the recent reassurances of Minister Schillaci in the Chamber – to date all the “discontinuity” actions of the Meloni Government have gone in the opposite direction to that suggested by the international public health authorities: that is, to be prepared and ready to face any new waves. The executive plan is therefore expected as soon as possible preparedeness for the winter season”.

November 21, 2022

