(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 20 – Less than 500 thousand administrations in 5 months for the third booster (fifth dose) of the anti-Covid vaccine equal to a coverage of 15.7%; for the 4th dose 2 out of 3 people are discovered; for the third dose, as of March 17, 8.51 million people have not yet received it. This was revealed by the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation, which announced that it was suspending the weekly report by keeping the data updated on its website.



In detail, for the 5th dose, the audience updated to 20 January 2023 is 3.1 million people: of these, 2.4 million can receive it immediately, 0.2 million are not immediately eligible as healed for less than 120 days and 0.5 million have already received it. Five months after the start of the campaign, 495,567 fifth doses had been administered as of 17 March, with a moving average of 746 administrations per day, an increase compared to the 735 of last week (+1.5%). Based on the official audience (3,146,516 of which 2,298,047 over 60, 731,224 frail and immunocompromised, 117,245 nursing home guests who do not fall into the previous categories), the national coverage rate for fifth doses is 15.7% with clear regional differences: from 6% in Campania to 29.9% in Piedmont.



For the fourth doses, the audience updated to 17 September 2022 is 19.1 million people: of these, 12.2 million can receive it immediately, one million are not eligible immediately as they have been healed for less than 120 days and 6 million have already received it. As of March 17, 5,984,294 have been administered, with a moving average of 876 administrations per day, down compared to 961 last week (-8.8%). Based on the official audience (19,119,772 of which 13,060,462 over 60, 3,990,080 frail and immunocompromised, 1,748,256 healthcare personnel and 320,974 nursing homes guests who do not fall into the previous categories), the national coverage rate for fourth doses is 31.3%, with clear regional differences: from 14% in Calabria to 45.3% in Piedmont.



Finally, as of March 17, 8.61 million people have not received even a dose of vaccine, of which, the Gimbe Foundation notes: 8.31 million are currently vaccinated, equal to 14% of the audience (from 11.2% of Tuscany to 26.4% of the Autonomous Province). (HANDLE).

