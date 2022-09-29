“After the modest increase recorded last week – says Cartabellotta – we are witnessing a leap in new cases per week that from just under 108,000 to almost 161,000”. For Gimbe “the center-right program can be shared, but the structural adjustments require substantial investments and times that are not compatible with a possible new wave. It is urgent to protect the elderly and frail with the fourth dose and use the masks responsibly indoors in crowded and / or poorly ventilated places “. THE TABLES.

Contagions return to rise and with them also ordinary hospitalizations, while deaths and hospitalizations in intensive care are decreasing. This is the picture photographed by the independent monitoring of the GIMBE Foundation which detects in the week 21-27 September 2022, compared to the previous one, an increase in new cases (160,829 vs 120,057) (figure 1) and a decrease in deaths (307 vs 334) (figure 2). Currently positive cases increase (444.389 vs 414.067), people in home isolation (440.608 vs 410.422), hospitalizations with symptoms (3.653 vs 3.495), while intensive care is confirmed in decline (128 vs 150) (figure 3).

In detail, compared to the previous week, the following changes were recorded:

Deaths: 307 (-8.1%), of which 21 referred to previous periods

Intensive care: -22 (-14.7%)

Hospitalized with symptoms: +158 (+ 4.5%)

Home isolation: +30,186 (+ 7.4%)

New cases: 160,829 (+ 34%)

Currently positive cases: +30,322 (+ 7.3%)

New cases. “After the modest increase recorded last week – he declares Nino Cartabellotta, President of the GIMBE Foundation – we are witnessing a leap in new weekly cases (+ 34%) which from just under 108,000 come to almost 161,000, with a 7-day moving average of almost 23,000 cases per day “(figure 4). The increase in new cases concerns, albeit heterogeneously, all the Regions (from + 5.9% in Sicily to + 50.9% in Veneto) (table 1) and almost all the Provinces: 101 marked an increase ( from + 3.3% in Reggio di Calabria to + 82.6% in breaking latest news) and only 6 a decrease (from -0.6% in Agrigento to -21.3% in Enna). The incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 4 Provinces: Vicenza (589), breaking latest news (574), Trento (531) and Belluno (522) (table 2).

Reinfections. According to the latest report by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, over 1.09 million reinfections were recorded in Italy in the period 24 August 2021-21 September 2022, equal to 6.2% of the total cases. Their incidence in the week 15-21 September is 15.8% (23,934 reinfections), an increase compared to the previous week (14.9%).

Testing. There was an increase in the number of total tampons (+ 10.1%): from 969,140 in the week of 14-20 September to 1,066,571 in the week of 21-27 September. In particular, rapid buffers increased by 13.3% (+101.021), while molecular ones decreased by 1.7% (-3.590) (figure 5). The 7-day moving average of the positivity rate rises from 6.5% to 8.8% for molecular buffers and from 14% to 16.4% for rapid antigens (Figure 6).

Hospitalizations. “On the hospital front – he says Marco Mosti, Operations Director of the GIMBE Foundation – the descent into intensive care continues (-14.7%), but there is a reversal of the trend of hospitalizations in the medical area (+ 4.5%) ”. In two months, hospitalizations dropped from 434 to 128 in the critical area, while in the medical area, after reaching the minimum of 3,293 on 24 September, they rose to 3,653 in three days (Figure 7). As of September 27, the national employment rate by COVID patients was 5.7% in the medical area (from 3.5% in Sardinia to 17.8% in Umbria) and 1.4% in the critical area ( from 0% of Basilicata, Molise and Valle d’Aosta to 4% of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano) (figure 8). “Daily admissions to intensive care are still decreasing – points out Mosti – whose 7-day moving average compared to the previous week drops from 14 to 11 admissions / day, the lowest value since July 2021” (figure 9).

Deaths. Deaths continue to decrease: 307 in the last 7 days (of which 21 referring to previous periods), with an average of 44 per day compared to 48 in the previous week.

Vaccines: new vaccinated. In the week 21-27 September the new vaccinates drop: 1,288 compared to 1,512 of the previous week (-14.8%). Of these, 36.6% is represented by the 5-11: 472 range, with a reduction of 14.8% compared to the previous week. Among the over 50s, who are more at risk of serious illness, the number of new vaccinated people fell to 317 (-1.9% compared to the previous week) (figure 10).

Vaccines: unvaccinated people. As of September 28 (update 06.16), 6.81 million people over 5 years of age have not received even a dose of vaccine (figure 11), of which:

5.77 million currently vaccinated, equal to 10% of the audience (from 7.4% in Lazio to 13.7% in Valle D’Aosta);

1.05 million temporarily protected as they have been cured of COVID-19 for less than 180 days, equal to 1.8% of the audience (from 1.2% in Valle D’Aosta to 2.7% in Marche).

Vaccines: age range 5-11. As of September 28 (update 06.16), 2,601,475 doses were administered in the 5-11 year-old age group: 1,406,106 received at least 1 dose of vaccine (of which 1,285,895 completed the vaccination cycle), with a coverage rate national to 38.5% with clear regional differences (from 21.1% of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano to 53.9% of Puglia) (figure 12).

New vaccines. After the green light from the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) to the two vaccines updated to Omicron BA.1 and Omicron BA.4-5 as dose booster, the Circular of the Ministry of Health of 23 September provided the expected clarifications. First of all, in the absence of evidence to express a preferential use, the indications of the Original / BA.1 have been extended to the Original / BA.4-5; secondly, the Circular recommends – after specialist clinical evaluation – the “fifth dose” for people with severe forms of compromised immune system; again, he recommends the first booster (third dose) for all over 12s; finally, it makes both bivalent vaccines available on request for all over 12s as a second booster dose (fourth dose). The table summarizes current booster recommendations with updated vaccines (table). “Still no AIFA opinion – comments Cartabellotta – or indications from the Ministry of Health, regarding the first booster for the 5-11 year old group with the original Pfizer vaccine, authorized dall’European Medicines Agency (EMA) last September 16th “.

Vaccines: third dose. As of September 28 (update 06.16) 40,149,297 third doses were administered with a 7-day moving average of 1,855 administrations per day. According to the official audience (no. 47,703,593), updated as of May 20, the national coverage rate for third doses is 84.2%: from 78.3% in Sicily to 88.1% in Lombardy. 7.55 million people have not yet received the dose booster (figure 13), of which:

5.33 million can receive it immediately, equal to 11.2% of the audience (from 8.1% in Lombardy to 17.7% in Sicily);

2.22 million cannot receive it immediately as they have been healed for less than 120 days, equal to 4.7% of the audience (from 2.2% in Valle D’Aosta to 6.5% in Abruzzo).

Vaccines: fourth dose. According to the provisions of the Circular of the Ministry of Health of 7 September 2022, the number of people applying to receive the second booster (fourth dose) is over 19.1 million people: of these, 14 million can receive it immediately, almost 1, 9 million are not immediately eligible as they have been healed for less than 120 days and nearly 3.2 million have already received it. As of September 28 (update 06.16), 3,257,289 fourth doses were administered, with a moving average of 12,096 doses per day, an increase compared to 10,284 in the previous week (+ 17.6%) (figure 14). The national coverage rate for the fourth doses does not take off, settling at 17% compared to 16.6% of the previous week, with clear regional differences: from 7.7% in Sicily to 28.3% in Emilia Romagna (figure 15) .

“The resumption of viral circulation – underlines Cartabellotta – is well documented both by the increase in the positive rate of tampons, and by the sharp rise in new cases which are already making the first effects felt on hospitalizations in the medical area. Moreover, alongside the resumption of school lessons, the greater attendance of closed places and the high percentage of reinfections, the imminent forfeiture of the obligation to wear a mask on public transport will contribute to a further increase in viral circulation “.

“In this phase of institutional transition, the GIMBE Foundation, on the one hand, shares the principles to counter the COVID-19 pandemic expressed by the center-right coalition that won the polls”through the promotion of virtuous behaviors and structural adjustments – such as controlled mechanical ventilation and the enhancement of transport – without compression of individual freedoms “. On the other hand, with the increase in viral circulation, GIMBE considers it essential that the new Executive clearly reaffirms the fundamental recommendations already provided by WHO Europe. First of all, carry out the second recall to the elderly and the frail with top priority, given that vaccination efficacy against serious illness begins to decline after 120 days; secondly, complete the vaccination course with the third dose to the general population; finally, use the mask responsibly in crowded and / or poorly ventilated indoor places. Structural adjustments, in addition to substantial investments, require times that are not compatible with a possible new wave ”, concludes Cartabellotta.

September 29, 2022

