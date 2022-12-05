news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, DEC 05 – In the week between 25 November and 1 December, compared to the previous one, hospitalizations with symptoms increased by 11.1% (845 more, from 7,613 to 8,458), and hospitalizations in intensive therapies increased by 28% (70 more, from 250 to 320). This is indicated by the Gimbe Foundation in its independent monitoring. In the same period there was also a 9.5% increase in deaths (from 580 to 635, i.e. 55 more, 14 of which referred to previous periods).



Vaccinations against Covid-19 still decreasing in Italy, both in the first dose (-1.3%) and in the third and fourth (which currently has a coverage of 26.9%), while on the fifth there is still no data officers; there are 6.7 million unvaccinated people in our country. This is indicated by the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation, relating to the week from 25 November to 1 December. In absolute terms, the COVID bed places occupied in the critical area, after reaching a minimum of 203 on 10 November, rose to 320 on 1 December; in the medical area, after reaching a minimum of 6,347 on November 11, they reached 8,458 on December 1, observes the operational director of the Gimbe Foundation, Marco Mosti. As of December 1st, he continues, the national rate of employment by Covid patients is 13.3% in the medical area (from 5% in the autonomous province of Bolzano to 35.5% in Umbria) and 3.2% in critical area (from 1% of the autonomous province of Bolzano to 6.5% of Emilia-Romagna). “Daily admissions to intensive care are increasing – he notes – with a 7-day moving average of 40 admissions per day compared to 30 in the previous week”.



As for the new vaccinated people, they decreased by 1.3% in the period November 25-December 1, from 1,084 the previous week to 1,070. In contrast the age group between 5 and 11 years, which recorded an increase of 3.4% compared to the previous week with 213 new vaccinations, equal to 19.9%. On the other hand, the first doses among the over 50s decreased by 12.7% (407).


